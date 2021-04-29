PG&E Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PCG

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.84, changing hands as high as $10.89 per share. PG&E Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.35 per share, with $13.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.52.

