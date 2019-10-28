PG&E bonds sink as utility cuts service

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) are opening multiple points lower Monday on news that the California utility is carrying out the state's biggest ever blackout to contain wildfires.

Its 6.05% 2034s and 5.8% 2037s were some of the most actively traded bonds early in the session after falling a good 13 and 14 points lower to 90.25 and 89.00, according to MarketAxess data.

The state's governor has been highly critical of the company noting that corporate greed and mismanagement has prevented it from upgrading infrastructure, according to Reuters.

High winds led PG&E to cut power to 940,000 customers on Saturday night in an effort to reduce the risk of starting wildfires, Reuters said.

The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year in the face of heavy liabilities from wildfires caused by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

The current Kincade Fire could result in a possible termination of backstop equity financing or prevent it from carrying out certain conditions in its filed bankruptcy plans, said CreditSights in a report last week.

