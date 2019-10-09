PG&E Begins To Turn Off Power For Safety To About 800,000 Customers

(RTTNews) - PG&E said that it has begun to proactively turn off power for safety to about 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California, in response to a widespread, severe wind event. The company anticipates that this weather event will last through midday Thursday, with peak winds forecasted from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and reaching 60 to 70 mph at higher elevations.

The company noted that Public Safety Power Shutoff will occur in three phases, with the first phase impacting about 513,000 customers beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday morning. Customer impacts will include Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

The second phase of the Public Safety Power Shutoff will occur around 12:00pm on Wednesday afternoon, impacting service to approximately 234,000 customers in the following counties: Alameda, Alpine, Contra Costa, Mariposa, San Joaquin, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

A third phase is being considered for the southernmost portions of PG&E's service area, impacting about 42,000 customers. Specific locations are still to be determined.

