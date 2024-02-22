News & Insights

US Markets
PCG

PG&E beats fourth-quarter profit estimates on higher electricity rates

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

February 22, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Written by Roshia Sabu for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp PCG.N posted fourth-quarter profit above analyst estimates on Thursday, as the electric and natural gas utility got a boost from higher rates for its services.

In December, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted to pass the alternate proposed decision (APD) raising prices for customers by nearly 13% in the company's General Rate Case.

Utility companies use General Rate Case (GRC) proceedings to increase consumer electricity prices. The proceedings are initiated by utility firms with utility commissions when they have a revenue shortfall and ask for an increase in rates based on the total cost of providing service.

On an adjusted basis, PG&E reported a profit of 47 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 45 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

PG&E also raised its 2024 adjusted core earnings forecast to $1.33 - $1.37 per share from its previously expected range of $1.31-$1.35 per share.

Shares of the company rose 1% in premarket trade.

PG&E is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.

The company has previously been linked to major wildfires, causing it to face several fines and bankruptcy. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2020.

"Our story of progress continued in 2023, including further reducing wildfire ignitions and burying more powerlines than any prior year—all while achieving overall non-fuel operating and maintenance cost savings of more than 5%," PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roshia Sabu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Roshia.Sabu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.