PG&E Appoints Patricia Poppe As New CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG), which emerged from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in July, announced Wednesday the appointment of Patricia Poppe as Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors as well as of the Board of Directors of Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Poppe will take over from Interim PG&E CEO William Smith on January 4, 2021.

Smith will remain on the PG&E and Pacific Gas and Electric Company Boards of Directors following Poppe's appointment.

Poppe currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) and its principal subsidiary, Consumers Energy Company, an investor-owned utility.

She was appointed President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy in 2016 and has resigned with an effective date of December 1, 2020. She was ranked by Institutional Investor magazine as second of 44 utility CEOs and third of 47 utility CEOs for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

During her tenure at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, Poppe continuously prioritized safety, with safety incidents decreasing by 70% since 2008.

Prior to her role as President and CEO of CMS Energy, Poppe held other leadership positions in the utility. Her earlier roles at the utility focused on operations and customer experience.

Before joining CMS Energy, Poppe worked for DTE Energy for five years and General Motors for 15 years in various roles.

