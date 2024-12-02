PG&E announces concurrent offerings of common stock, convertible preferred stock

PG&E announced the launch of concurrent underwritten public offerings of $1.2B of shares of common stock, no par value, of the company and $1.2B of newly issued Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock of the company. PG&E expects to grant to the underwriters of the offerings a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $180M of shares of common stock and solely to cover over-allotments, if any, $180M of shares of preferred stock. PG&E intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, to fund PG&E’s five-year capital investment plan. Each share of preferred stock will have a liquidation preference of $50.00 per share. Unless earlier converted at the option of the holders, each share of preferred stock will automatically convert into a variable number of shares of common stock on or around December 1, 2027, based on the applicable conversion rate. The conversion rates, dividend rate, and the other terms of the Preferred Stock will be determined at the time of pricing. J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offerings. BofA Securities, Mizuho and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offerings.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PCG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.