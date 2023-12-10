PGA Tour advances deal talks with investors including Fenway Sports Group

Changes source, adds details from PGA statement, background in paragraph 5

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour said on Sunday that it has unanimouslydecided to advance discussions withStrategic Sports Group (SSG), a consortium of U.S.-based sports team investors that includes Fenway Sports Group.

The PGA Tour Policy Board selected SSG to further negotiate with, even as talks with the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) continue to progress, according to a statement posted to PGA's website.

"Further, the DP World Tour will continue to be an important part of the process as we build toward PGA TOUR Enterprises." PGA said.

Fenway Sports Group are the owners of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, as well as Premier League club Liverpool. The consortium also includes investment firm Cohen Private Ventures, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen's family office and private equity firm HighPost Capital.

Reuters reported in September that Fenway Sports Group and Endeavor Group EDR.N were interested in investing in the PGA Tour and any potential transaction would rival PGA's deal with the PIF.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)

