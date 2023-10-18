P&G tops quarterly sales estimates on steady demand

Adds background in paragraph 2, details from release in paragraph 3, 4

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble's PG.N quarterly sales topped market expectations on Wednesday, helped by steady demand for its personal care products and cleaning supplies despite price hikes.

P&G has consistently raised prices of its products over the past several months. While that has led to weaker sales as some cost-conscious shoppers turn to cheaper alternatives, the benefits from higher prices have helped bolster profit.

The Pantene shampoo maker saw overall prices jump 7% in the first quarter, while total sales volume dropped 1%, consistent with the levels seen in the prior quarter.

P&G said it now expected sales growth to be in the range of 2%-4% for fiscal 2024, compared to its prior estimate of a 3%-4% rise.

Net sales at the consumer goods giant rose to $21.87 billion in the fiscal first quarter, from $20.61 billion a year earlier, and compared to analysts' average estimate of $21.58 billion, according to LSEG data.

