P&G Stock's Rally Will Continue Into 2020. Here's Why.

With the year almost over, we’re taking a look at all 30 stocks in the Dow, starting with the worst performer—Walgreens Boots Alliance—and working our way up to the highest-flying stock in the benchmark—Apple. The ranking may shift before the close of 2019 trading, but the stories behind the stocks shouldn’t.

Procter & Gamble has been one of the few reliable names in the consumer staples space in 2019. The stock rallied nearly 36% year to date, hitting all-time highs and flying well above the 24% gains of its peers in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (ticker: XLP). It’s the eighth best performer among the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has risen 22% this year.

The consumer staples sector has been sluggish this year, as companies struggle to meet consumers’ changing tastes and shopping habits under the challenge of emerging new brands and platforms. Still, P&G (PG), which sells a wide range of products from shampoo to diapers, has been a poster child for why investors shouldn’t abandon quality stocks.

The company’s organic sales growth, which excludes the net impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, and divestitures, has come between 4% to 7% for the four quarters reported in calendar 2019, beating Wall Street expectations by a large margin. The 7% organic sales growth in the September and June quarter was P&G’s best reading in more than a decade. For fiscal 2020, which ends in June, management expects organic sales growth to come in between 3% to 5%.

P&G has been solid on the bottom line as well. With an impressive track record, earnings per share have come stronger than consensus expectations for every single quarter since 2016. Gross margin has been expanding over the past three quarters, which means the company is not boosting sales through steep discounts—a rare feat in today’s consumer staples sector. Wall Street expects earnings for fiscal 2020 to total at $4.94 per share, up 9% from the previous year.

Despite the positive outlook, the 2019 rally has made P&G stock somewhat expensive. Shares are currently trading at 24.5 times forward earnings, well above the five-year average of 20.8 times. About 48% of analysts polled by FactSet rated the stock as Buy or equivalent, with the target price at $129 over the next 12 months, only 4% up from Dec. 30’s close of $124.

Like most of its peers, the 182-year-old consumer giant is also facing challenges as consumers are increasingly drawn to niche and online-only brands. For example, while P&G’s Gillette is still the top shaving brand in the U.S. by a fairly comfortable margin, new players like Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club have been gaining traction, especially as their products hit the shelves of mainstream retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT).

To further expand its multiples, P&G will need to find new business opportunities and prove it has more growth to offer. Earlier this year, the company rolled out a line of household insecticides—under the brand Zevo—that are safe for pets and people. The products, including bug-killing sprays and indoor traps, will go up against S.C. Johnson & Son’s Raid brand, which control nearly half the U.S. market and cost about one-third as much.

Even with limited upside, the stock is still a good play for income seekers. P&G has been boosting its dividend payments for 63 consecutive years, and recently increased its quarterly dividend by yet another 4% to 74.59 cents a share in April. Dividend yield is currently at 2.4%. The company expects to pay over $7.5 billion in dividends and repurchase $6 billion to $8 billion of common shares in fiscal 2020.

