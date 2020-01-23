P&G Stock Slips as Pampers Problems Lead to Sales Miss

Procter & Gamble stock slipped 2% in premarket trading on Thursday, as the consumer staples giant missed sales expectations in the second quarter.

Despite the miss, the company raised its full-year sales forecast but investors flinched at the mixed results.

The company reported second quarter sales of $18.2 billion, a 5% increase on the previous year but lower than the FactSet consensus of $18.4 billion. Earnings per share rose 16% to $1.41, led by the sales boost, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.37. The consumer products company raised its full-year outlook following what it described as a “strong first half,” and now forecasts sales to grow 4-5%, up from a previous range of 3-5%.

Sales from Procter & Gamble’s baby care segment, which includes diaper brand Pampers, fell by low single digits, which the company said was due to competition, contraction in certain markets and falling inventories in Japan because of a value-added tax increase.

P&G’s beauty segment, which includes Olay and Pantene, led the way with an 8% sales rise—within that, skin and personal care sales enjoyed double digit growth driven by innovation and increased pricing, the company said. Personal health care sales climbed 7%, also led by price hikes and increased marketing spend. Grooming sales, including Gillette, which have struggled in recent years, also rose 4%.

Chief Executive David Taylor said: “We delivered another strong quarter of organic sales growth, core earnings per share and cash returned to shareowners. Our strong first half results enable us to further increase our outlook for the full fiscal year across each of these metrics and to increase our commitment of cash return to shareowners.”

The company returned $5.4 billion of cash to shareholders in the quarter through dividend payments and stock repurchases and said it would return up to $15.5 billion to shareholders over the course of the full year.

Looking ahead. P&G stock has rallied 32% in the past year—as of Wednesday’s close—outpacing both the S&P 500 and its peers. It proved to be a rare reliable consumer staples stock, as organic sales continued to rise at pace. However, the shares reached all-time highs in that time and have become expensive, currently trading at 24.5 times future earnings, above its five-year average of 20.8 times. Subsequently, the sales miss has dampened investor enthusiasm slightly despite the forecast raise. With earnings per share growth guidance lifted from 5-10% to 8-11% and sales guidance raised too, there is still room for the stock to climb.

