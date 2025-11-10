PG Sees North America Slowdown, China Rebound: Can It Realign Growth?

The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG first quarter of fiscal 2026 painted a picture of mixed regional dynamics, steady but slowing growth in North America and a promising rebound in China. The consumer goods giant reported 2% organic sales growth, led by strong momentum in skin, personal and baby care categories. However, the U.S. market — long PG’s cornerstone — showed signs of fatigue as consumer spending softened and promotional intensity increased across key categories like Fabric and Baby Care. Management acknowledged that consumption in North America decelerated through the quarter to under 2%, a reflection of cautious shoppers and heightened competition.



In contrast, Greater China emerged as a bright spot. Organic sales in the region climbed 5%, marking another quarter of sequential improvement and signaling that PG’s strategic interventions are taking hold. The company’s efforts to revamp its distributor model, elevate brand innovation and tailor offerings to local consumer insights have driven broad-based growth, particularly in premium segments like SK-II and Olay, as well as double-digit gains in Baby Care. Despite lingering macro volatility, the company’s renewed focus on localized innovation and premiumization appears to be restoring momentum in this crucial market.



Going forward, Procter & Gamble faces the task of rebalancing growth between mature and emerging regions. While North America remains pressured, the company is intensifying innovation and value efforts while channeling restructuring savings toward high-growth markets like China and Latin America. This approach positions PG to offset U.S. softness and sustain balanced global performance.

PG’s Peers: How CHD & CL Navigate Slowing Global Demand

In today’s inflationary and volatile environment, both Church & Dwight CHD and Colgate-Palmolive Company CL are navigating slowing global demand with strategic discipline.



Church & Dwight is balancing slower category growth through its diversified brand portfolio and focus on value-oriented innovation. The company benefits from its exposure to both premium and everyday essentials, cushioning demand fluctuations. CHD has leaned into strategic price-pack architecture, productivity initiatives and selective acquisitions to sustain profitability. While inflation and softer consumer sentiment weigh on volumes, the company’s strong execution, disciplined pricing and marketing investment in core brands continue to support resilient earnings performance in a challenging global environment.



Colgate is navigating the slowdown in global demand by leaning on its core strengths in oral care and premium innovation. The company continues to deliver steady growth through pricing actions, portfolio premiumization and expanding digital engagement, even as volumes remain pressured in some markets. Its innovation pipeline, highlighted by high-performance toothpaste and sustainable packaging, has helped maintain brand loyalty and pricing power. While emerging markets like Latin America and India continue to drive solid momentum, Colgate is also focusing on cost discipline and productivity gains to protect margins amid macro headwinds and foreign exchange volatility.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Procter & Gamble’s shares have lost around 12.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.9% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54X compared with the industry’s average of 18.47X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 2.6% and 5.7%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have moved upward, while estimates for fiscal 2026 have remained stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.