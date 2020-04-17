US Markets
PG

P&G sales rise about 5% amid pandemic stockpiling

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Procter & Gamble Co on Friday reported an about 5% rise in quarterly sales as consumers stocked up on everything from diapers and detergents to toilet rolls amid sweeping lockdowns around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

April 17 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N on Friday reported an about 5% rise in quarterly sales as consumers stocked up on everything from diapers and detergents to toilet rolls amid sweeping lockdowns around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $2.75 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $17.21 billion from $16.46 billion.

The company, however, cut its full-year sales growth target 3%-4% versus the prior year from its prior forecast of 4%-5% to account for currency fluctuation.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular