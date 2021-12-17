US Markets
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays due to potential cancer risk

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TIMOTHY AEPPEL

Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling some hair care products sold in the United States and Canada from its Pantene and Herbal Essences brands, due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The recall also includes some products from its Aussie and Waterl<ss brands made in the United States, P&G said.

The consumer goods giant said certain aerosol dry conditioners and shampoos from the brands as well as some discontinued items from Old Spice and Hair Food brands, had a human carcinogen called benzene.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. It can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening, P&G said.

P&G added it had not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. The company had distributed the products in the United States through retail outlets and online mediums.

Earlier this year, U.S. pharmacy chains pulled Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N sunscreen products off their shelves after J&J said it had detected benzene in some samples.

