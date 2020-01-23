P&G posts first quarterly sales miss in over a year

Adds details from release, background

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N on Thursday reported its first quarterly sales miss in over a year, hurt by weakness in its baby and feminine care business that sells everything from deodorants to diapers.

The owner of Pantene shampoo and Oral-B toothpaste has been investing heavily to develop new products, improve packaging and marketing as it tries to appeal to younger consumers and fight competition from Unilever ULVR.L, Reckitt-Benckiser RB.L and local upstarts.

Sales of P&G's fabric and home care products rose 4% to $5.79 billion, while baby and feminine products rose 1% to $4.58 billion, both falling short of estimates.

Net sales rose 4.6% to $18.24 billion, slightly below the average analyst estimate of $18.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to P&G rose to $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company's shares were down 1.4% in trading before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

