P&G (PG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble (PG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $20.82 billion, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific P&G metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Beauty' of $3.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Grooming' reaching $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Corporate' will likely reach $186.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' stands at $7.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' will reach $5.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Health Care' should come in at $2.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty' to come in at 1.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming' to reach 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care' should arrive at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Earnings before income taxes- Beauty' at $767.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $690.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings before income taxes- Grooming' will reach $429.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $395.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings before income taxes- Health Care' will reach $454.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $433.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, P&G shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

