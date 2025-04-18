P&G (PG) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Procter & Gamble (PG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $20.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific P&G metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Beauty' will likely reach $3.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Grooming' should come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Corporate' stands at $138.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' reaching $7.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' to reach $5.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Health Care' should arrive at $2.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings before income taxes- Beauty' will reach $781.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $753 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Earnings before income taxes- Grooming' at $401.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $379 million.

Analysts expect 'Earnings before income taxes- Health Care' to come in at $721.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $687 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Earnings before income taxes- Fabric & Home Care' of $1.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Earnings before income taxes- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.30 billion.



Over the past month, shares of P&G have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. Currently, PG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

