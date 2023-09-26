PG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.10, changing hands as low as $148.78 per share. Procter & Gamble Company shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PG's low point in its 52 week range is $122.18 per share, with $158.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.88. The PG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

