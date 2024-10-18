P&G Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) maintained its earnings per share, core net earnings per share and annual all-in sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company still expects earnings per share to grow 10 to 12 percent from the base fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.02 per share, implying earnings in the range of $6.62 to $6.74 per share.

P&G also continues to expect its core net earnings per share growth in the range of 5 to 7 percent, implying adjusted earnings in the range of $6.91 to $7.05 per share.

Further, the company maintained its guidance range for fiscal 2025 all-in sales growth to be in the range of 2 to 4 percent and organic sales growth in the range of 3 to 5 percent.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.97 per share on revenue growth of 2.4 percent to $86.06 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

P&G continues to expect adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% and expects to pay around $10 billion in dividends and to repurchase $6 to $7 billion of common shares in fiscal 2025.

