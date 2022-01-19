P&G hits a Covid-19 high note

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Procter & Gamble might want some things about the pandemic to stick around. The $380 billion consumer goods company said on Wednesday diluted earnings per share https://s1.q4cdn.com/695946674/files/doc_financials/2022/q2/FY2122-Q2-OND-8-K.pdf rose 13% in the three months to December compared to the same quarter a year earlier. A big jump in cleaning products sales helped, but it was the “intense cough/cold/flu season” that pushed organic sales in personal healthcare up 20%.

Shares in the Ohio-based company, which rose 3.5% on Wednesday morning, are up more than 87% in three years, including dividends. That’s better than the S&P 500 Index and far ahead of peers like Unilever, which has returned minus-6% over the same period. Including debt, P&G is valued at more than 5 times forward revenue, according to Refinitiv, double its European rival.

Inflation could change fortunes. While P&G’s sales increased 6% year-on-year, the cost of making its products rose 15%. Even if sickness continues, generic products might start to look more appealing. For now, consumers and investors are sticking with the good stuff. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

