(PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Procter & Gamble (PG) ending at $143.32, denoting a +0.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a loss of 6.59% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.64 billion, up 4.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.38 per share and a revenue of $85.38 billion, signifying shifts of +8.14% and +4.11%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Currently, Procter & Gamble is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.76.

It's also important to note that PG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry stood at 3.1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

