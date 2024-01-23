News & Insights

P&G cuts annual profit forecast on slowing price hikes, Gillette business writedown

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 23, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble PG.N cut its annual profit forecast on Tuesday as the boost from earlier price hikes fades and on writing down the value of its Gillette business in December.

In December, P&G said it would record a $1.3 billion charge related to a drop in the book value of its Gillette business as volume growth slowed due to the hybrid post-pandemic work culture and a stronger dollar.

The company estimated it would record up to $2.5 billion in charges over two fiscal years due to the Gillette business write down and restructuring of certain markets.

P&G now expects fiscal 2024 earnings to range from a fall of 1% to in line with fiscal 2023 earnings per share, compared with its prior forecast of a 6% to 9% growth.

The company's quarterly net sales rose to $21.44 billion from $20.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $21.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
