P&G cuts annual profit forecast on slowing price hikes, Gillette business writedown

Adds background and details on forecast in paragraphs 1-4

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble PG.N cut its annual profit forecast on Tuesday as the boost from earlier price hikes fades and on writing down the value of its Gillette business in December.

In December, P&G said it would record a $1.3 billion charge related to a drop in the book value of its Gillette business as volume growth slowed due to the hybrid post-pandemic work culture and a stronger dollar.

The company estimated it would record up to $2.5 billion in charges over two fiscal years due to the Gillette business write down and restructuring of certain markets.

P&G now expects fiscal 2024 earnings to range from a fall of 1% to in line with fiscal 2023 earnings per share, compared with its prior forecast of a 6% to 9% growth.

The company's quarterly net sales rose to $21.44 billion from $20.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $21.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.