P&G CEO and chairman, corporate directors re-elected to board after 'vote no' challenge

By Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N shareholders re-elected with more than 90% support the consumer goods company's CEO and chairman and all of its current directors to the board at its virtual annual meeting on Tuesday.

Environmental non-profits had urged shareholders to vote against CEO Jon Moeller as chairman of the board, preferring an independent chair instead, and also opposed two directors, Angela Braly and Patricia Woertz.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)

