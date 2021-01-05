P&G, Billie terminate planned merger after U.S. FTC challenge

Adds comment from company, details on challenge

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N and Billie Inc, which sells women's razors and other body care products, have decided to terminate their planned merger agreement, the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in December aiming to stop the deal.

"We were disappointed by the FTC’s decision and maintain there was exciting potential in combining Billie with P&G to better serve more consumers around the world," the companies said in the joint statement.

The FTC had said that Billie sold quality razors for women at a moderate price while P&G was a market leader in the sale of all wet shave razors. In its marketing, Billie highlights the so-called "pink tax," collected by companies that charge women more than men for comparable products.

The P&G deal for Billie, a direct-to-consumer company that began selling its products in November 2017, was announced in January 2020.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.