P&G, Billie halt deal after U.S. FTC challenge
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N and Billie Inc, which sells women's razors and other body care products, have decided to terminate their planned merger agreement, the two companies said in a joint statement.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in December aiming to stop the deal.
