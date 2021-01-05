US Markets
PG

P&G, Billie halt deal after U.S. FTC challenge

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N and Billie Inc, which sells women's razors and other body care products, have decided to terminate their planned merger agreement, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in December aiming to stop the deal.

