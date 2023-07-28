P&G beats quarterly sales estimates on resilient demand, higher pricing

July 28 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Friday, as the consumer goods giant benefited from multiple price hikes and resilient demand for its cleaning products, paper towels and other household products.

The Tide detergent maker's fourth-quarter net sales rose to $20.55 billion, from $19.52 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $19.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Kailyn Rhone in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.