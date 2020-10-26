P&G: EPA Approves Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray As Effective Against COVID-19 Virus

Markets
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is also approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including viruses that cause common colds and the flu.

P&G noted that Microban 24 provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.

The entire Microban 24 product lineup is sold at major retailers nationwide in store and online.

