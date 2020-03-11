PFSweb (PFSW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PFSweb, Inc. PFSW will report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Mar 12, after the bell.

The company’s shares have decreased 8.3% over the past six months, compared with the 14.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $87.5 million, indicating 6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Both PFA and LiveArea segments are expected to have delivered lower revenues year over year.

Two client bankruptcies in 2019 are expected to have resulted in lower service fee equivalent (SFE) revenues generated by the company’s PFS segment. Further, the LiveArea segment’s revenues are likely to have been negatively impacted by reductions in technology and services project activity, and client transitions.

The consensus estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at $8 cents, indicating year-over-year decline of 72.4%. Rise in sales, marketing and personnel related costs and underutilized facility related costs are likely to have weighed on the bottom line.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

PFSweb currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Interpublic IPG, Omnicom OMC and Genpact G, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Interpublic, Omnicom and Genpact is 4.5%, 5.6% and 14%, respectively.

