PFSweb (PFSW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PFSweb (PFSW) closed at $4.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of internet retail websites had gained 9.9% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFSW as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PFSW to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.45 million, down 5.96% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFSW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PFSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PFSW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.71.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

