PFS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.74, changing hands as low as $23.66 per share. Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.82 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.80.

