PFPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Proofpoint Inc (Symbol: PFPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.47, changing hands as low as $114.50 per share. Proofpoint Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFPT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.92 per share, with $133.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.37.

