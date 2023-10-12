(PFLT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

PennantPark (PFLT) closed the most recent trading day at $10.70, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Shares of the investment company witnessed a loss of 1.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PennantPark in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 3.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.37 million, indicating a 19.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PennantPark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. PennantPark presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, PennantPark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.03.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

