Pfizer's Xtandi Gets FDA Nod for Expanded Patient Group

Pfizer, Inc. PFE and partner Astellas announced that the FDA has approved its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) looking for label expansion of its cancer drug, Xtandi in men with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).

Until now, Xtandi was approved to treat metastatic and non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. With data from ARCHES study approved to be included in the label of Xtandi, it can treat a broader prostate cancer patient population. Xtandi is now approved for three indications in advanced prostate cancer – non-metastatic and metastatic CRPC and mCSPC.

mCSPC is a form of prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body but still responds to a medical or surgical treatment to lower testosterone levels.

The sNDA was based on data from the phase III ARCHES study, data from which demonstrated that Xtandi in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (“ADT”) significantly reduced the risk of radiographic progression or death by 61% compared to ADT alone. The sNDA is also supported by data from an Astellas-supported study, ENZAMET, which also met the primary endpoint of overall survival. A similar application is also under review in the EU and Japan.

Xtandi was added to Pfizer’s portfolio with the acquisition of Medivation in September 2016. While Pfizer sells Xtandi in the United States in partnership with Astellas, the latter owns the marketing right outside the U.S. markets. Pfizer recorded Xtandi alliance revenues of $594 million in the first nine months of 2019.

In a separate press release, the board of directors of Pfizer declared a dividend of 38 cents per share for first-quarter of 2020. The quarterly dividend amounts to an annual dividend of $1.52 per share, which represents an increase of almost 6% from the previous annual dividend of $1.44 per share (quarterly dividend of 36 cents). The dividend is payable on Mar 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan 31, 2020.

Pfizer’s shares were up more than 2% on Monday, in response to the positive news. Pfizer’s shares have declined 10.4% this year so far against an increase of 8.9% for the industry.

