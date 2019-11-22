Pfizer's Xeljanz In the Crowded Rheumatoid Drugs Market

Pfizer’sÂ (NYSE:PFE)Â Rheumatoid Arthritis drug ~ Xeljanz ~ is a relatively small drug with sales of around $2 billion, and it accounts for around 4% of the total rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. AbbVie’s Humira is the leader based on drug’s total sales. However, Humira is used for other indications as well, such as Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative colitis among others. Rheumatoid arthritis refers to a long term autoimmune disorder related to joints. Pfizer’s Xeljanz is protected from any biosimilar competition till 2025, and it could see sales growth in the near term. The drug has demonstrated to be non-inferior to Humira for patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. However, sales growth will likely be slower going forward, amid tough competition from other pharmaceutical companies in the crowded rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

The market (ten drugs listed in the dashboard) is expected to see a decline in sales going forward, as J&J’s Remicade is facing biosimilar competition after its patent loss in 2016, and it already lost $1.6 billion in sales between 2016-2018. It will likely lose another $2.6 billion by 2021, in our view, thus offsetting the growth from other drugs. The new biosimilars for Remicade are not added in the list of drugs below. Note that most of the drugs mentioned below are approved for multiple disorders, and the sales figures represent the total revenue in the immunology area. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~Â How Is Pfizer’s Xeljanz Placed In Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market? ~ for more details.

AbbVie’s Humira Is The Top Selling Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug, Followed By Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade And Amgen’s Enbrel

Combined Sales of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Above Grew From $33.8 Billion In 2014 To $43.0 Billion In 2018. Xeljanz’s Share Increased From 1% To 4% During The Same Period, And It Could Grow To 6% Over The Next Few Years.

Xeljanz’s Market Exclusivity Period Ends In 2025 While The Leader Humira’s Ends In 2023. As Shown Below

Abbvie’s Humira: 2023

J&J’s Remicade: Ended In 2016

Amgen’s Enbrel: 2029

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Orencia: 2021

Roche’s Actemra: 2022

J&J’s Simponi: 2026

Pfizer’s Xeljanz: 2025

Xeljanz Is a Relatively Small Drug For Pfizer, And It Accounts For Only 4% of The Company’s Total Sales

