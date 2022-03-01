Pfizer's vaccine for bacterial infection fails to meet trial goal

Adds details on vaccine, background

March 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Tuesday its vaccine to prevent infections from the clostridioides difficile bacteria failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

The vaccine only showed an efficacy of 31% after the third dose and 28.6% following the second dose in the study, whose main goal was preventing infections.

But Pfizer said it would evaluate next steps as the trial showed the vaccine helped reduce the severity of infections.

Clostridioides difficile infection is a serious infection associated with diarrhea that may progress to severe and debilitating illness and even result in death. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified it as an urgent public health threat.

