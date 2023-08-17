News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

August 17, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday its updated COVID-19 shot, which is being tested against emerging variants, showed neutralizing activity against the "Eris" subvariant in a study conducted on mice.

Pfizer, along with its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE, as well as other COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna MRNA.O and Novavax NVAX.O have created versions of their shots, which are aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

EG.5, nicknamed by some as "Eris", is similar to the XBB.1.5 subvariant and a sub-lineage of the still-dominant Omicron variant.

EG.5 accounted for about more than 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the latest government data.

In the United States, COVID-19 related hospitalizations are up more than 40% off of recent lows hit in June, but are still more than 90% below peak levels hit during the January 2022 Omicron outbreak.

EG.5 has also been detected in China, South Korea, Japan and Canada, among other countries.

The World Health Organization classified EG.5 as a "variant of interest", indicating that it should be more closely watched than others because of mutations that might make it more contagious or severe.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
MRNA
NVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.