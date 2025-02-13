Pfizer's TALZENNA + XTANDI Improves Survival In MCRPC; Stock Up

News & Insights

Pfizer's TALZENNA + XTANDI Improves Survival In MCRPC

February 13, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Pfizer (PFE), on Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of TALZENNA or talazoparib in combination with XTANDI or enzalutamide for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC.

The combination demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival or OS in both unselected patients and those with homologous recombination repair or HRR gene mutations.

In cohort 1, TALZENNA + XTANDI improved median OS by nearly 9 months compared to standard XTANDI, while cohort 2 or HRR-mutated saw a 14-month improvement.

These results position the combination as a potential game-changer in mCRPC treatment.

Roger Dansey, M.D., Pfizer's Chief Oncology Officer, emphasized that the study results could shift the treatment paradigm for mCRPC patients. The combination's safety profile was consistent with previous data, with anemia and neutropenia as the most common adverse events. Data will be shared with global health authorities for potential label updates.

