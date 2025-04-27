Markets
Pfizer's Sasanlimab Combo Improves EFS In BCG-Naïve, High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced results from the pivotal Phase 3 CREST trial of sasanlimab, an investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), in combination with standard of care (SOC) Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) as induction therapy with or without maintenance in patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

The trial met its primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) by investigator assessment, demonstrating a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement with sasanlimab in combination with BCG (induction and maintenance) as compared to BCG alone (induction and maintenance): Hazard Ratio (HR) of 0.68; 95% Confidence Interval (CI), 0.49-0.94; 2-sided p=0.019; median event-free survival not yet reached.

The Phase 3 CREST trial results show a 32% reduction in the risk of disease-related events, including high-grade disease recurrence or progression, with sasanlimab in combination with standard of care (SOC) Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) regimen compared to SOC alone.

The overall safety profile of sasanlimab in combination with BCG was generally consistent with the known profile of BCG and data reported from clinical trials with sasanlimab. The profile of sasanlimab was also generally consistent with the reported safety profile of PD-1 inhibitors. Pfizer has shared these data with global health authorities to support potential regulatory filings.

