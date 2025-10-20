Pfizer's Q3 Non-Oncology Performance: Here's What to Expect

Pfizer PFE is due to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4. All eyes will be on sales of Pfizer’s oncology drugs, which account for more than 25% of the company’s total revenues. Pfizer’s key oncology drugs are Ibrance, Xtandi, Lorbrena, Braftovi/Mektovi, as well as antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs added from the Seagen acquisition in 2023, like Padcev.

However, Pfizer boasts a strong presence in other areas like internal medicine, vaccines, inflammation & immunology and rare disease, among others. Other than the Oncology segment, it operates through the Primary Care and Specialty Care segments.

Let's discuss how the drugs in these two non-oncology segments are expected to have performed in the third quarter.

In Primary Care, alliance revenues and direct sales from Bristol-Myers BMY-partnered Eliquis are likely to have risen, driven by higher demand trends globally, partially offset by the Inflation Reduction Act or IRA-driven lower pricing and price erosion in some ex-U.S. markets. Sales of key vaccine Prevnar are likely to have risen, driven by strong uptake of the adult indication, which may be partially offset by lower pediatric indication sales. The Prevnar family includes revenues from Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 (pediatric and adult) and Prevnar 20 (adult and pediatric).

Pfizer records direct sales and alliance revenues from its partner, BioNTech BNTX, for its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Revenues from Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID vaccine, Comirnaty, as well as antiviral pill for COVID, Paxlovid, are likely to have risen in the third quarter, similar to the second quarter. Most of Paxlovid’s revenues are expected to come from commercial channels. Paxlovid’s sales in the third and fourth quarters are expected to be higher than in the first half.

Among the newer products, sales of the RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, are expected to have been hurt by limited recommendations for RSV vaccinations issued by the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Sales of Nurtec ODT/Vydura are likely to have been driven by strong demand in the United States and recent launches in certain international markets, partially offset by the impact of the IRA Medical Part D redesign and the 340B program.

In the Specialty Care unit, while sales of Vyndaqel are likely to have remained strong, driven by continued demand growth, sales of Xeljanz and Enbrel are likely to have declined.

