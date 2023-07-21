News & Insights

Pfizer's production facilities appear undamaged by N. Carolina tornado, CEO says

July 21, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Michael Erman for Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer IncPFE.N CEO Albert Bourla said on Friday that tornado damage this week had almost completely destroyed the drugmaker's warehouse in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, but that production facilities do not seem to have suffered damage.

Bourla told a news conference in Rocky Mount that crews were working to restore power to the plant, but it will be a monumental task to repair the damage.

It will take weeks to restart facilities at the plant, even if there is no structural damage, Bourla said.

The Rocky Mount plant is one of the largest factories for sterile injectable medicines in the world. Products produced there include anesthesia, painkillers and anti-infective medicines for use in hospitals.

Nearly 25 percent of Pfizer's sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals are produced there, according to the company's website.

