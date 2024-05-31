News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Pfizer's Phase 3 Crown Trial Of Lobrena Reports 5-year Non-progression Results In NSCLC Patients

May 31, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Friday announced a follow-up result from phase 3 Crown trial evaluating the impact of Lobrena versus Xalkori in 296 participants with anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, noted that participants who took Lobrena showed a 94 percent reduction in developing intracranial progression. Also, among patients without brain metastases, only 4 of 114 Lobrena patients developed it compared to 39 of 109 Xalkori patients.

The biotechnology company stated that ALK-positive NSCLC is an aggressive cancer and often several patients develop brain metastases within two years of initial diagnosis.

Benjamin Solomon, Principal Investigator of the trial, commented, "This updated analysis shows that LORBRENA helped patients live longer without disease progression, with the majority of patients experiencing sustained benefit for over five years, including nearly all patients having protection from progression of disease in the brain."

However, the study also found that Lobrena patients suffered from certain side effects such as edema, weight gain, peripheral neuropathy, cognitive effects, mood effects, diarrhea, dyspnea, arthralgia, hypertension, headache, cough, pyrexia, hypercholesterolemia, and hypertriglyceridemia.

Currently, Pfizer's stock is trading at $28.43, up 0.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.