Pfizer's Phase 3 Crown Trial Of Lobrena Reports 5-year Non-progression Results In NSCLC Patients

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Friday announced a follow-up result from phase 3 Crown trial evaluating the impact of Lobrena versus Xalkori in 296 participants with anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, noted that participants who took Lobrena showed a 94 percent reduction in developing intracranial progression. Also, among patients without brain metastases, only 4 of 114 Lobrena patients developed it compared to 39 of 109 Xalkori patients.

The biotechnology company stated that ALK-positive NSCLC is an aggressive cancer and often several patients develop brain metastases within two years of initial diagnosis.

Benjamin Solomon, Principal Investigator of the trial, commented, "This updated analysis shows that LORBRENA helped patients live longer without disease progression, with the majority of patients experiencing sustained benefit for over five years, including nearly all patients having protection from progression of disease in the brain."

However, the study also found that Lobrena patients suffered from certain side effects such as edema, weight gain, peripheral neuropathy, cognitive effects, mood effects, diarrhea, dyspnea, arthralgia, hypertension, headache, cough, pyrexia, hypercholesterolemia, and hypertriglyceridemia.

Currently, Pfizer's stock is trading at $28.43, up 0.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

