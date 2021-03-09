Pfizer's (PFE) Vaccine Seems Potent Against COVID-19 Strains

Pfizer Inc PFE and its Germany-based partner BioNTech’s BNTX COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, demonstrated encouraging neutralization activity in laboratory study evaluating it against different variants of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that started coronavirus infection in 2019.

A Reuters article reported, based on study results published in the New England Journal of Medicine, that the coronavirus vaccine was able to neutralize the new, rapidly-spreading variant of the coronavirus found in Brazil, named P.1 lineage. The laboratory study evaluated the vaccine against an engineered version of the virus that contained the same mutations as P.1 lineage.

Three different and highly contagious variants of the original coronavirus have been found so far — one each in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7 lineage), South Africa (B.1.351 lineage), and Brazil.

Effectiveness Similar to UK Strain

Pfizer and BioNTech previously tested their vaccine against a pseudovirus engineered with the full set of UK strain spike mutations as well as against SARS-CoV-2 in an in-vitro study. Data from the study showed that neutralization of the new strain by BNT162b is biologically equivalent to the unmutated SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, data from the laboratory study that evaluated the vaccine against the Brazilian strain showed that its neutralizing ability was roughly equivalent to its ability against B.1.1.7 lineage.

South African Variant More Resistant

We note that the vaccine’s neutralizing ability against the South African variant though robust was lower than other variants and the original virus. Per the aforementioned Reuters article, Pfizer and BioNtech are planning to evaluate a retooled version of the vaccine against the B.1.351 lineage. The companies are developing a booster dose that will be administered after six to 12 months of the initial two-dose regimen.

Pfizer’s stock has risen 1.9% in the past year compared with 10.5% increase of the industry.

The emergence of COVID-19 virus variants has raised concerns about the efficacy of some medical products/vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA. The FDA has thus issued guidelines for vaccine-makers to conduct clinical immunogenicity studies, which should compare a recipient’s immune response to virus variants induced by the modified vaccine against the immune response to the authorized vaccine.

Meanwhile, other pharma companies which have launched COVID-19 vaccines or have them in their pipeline are focusing on testing their vaccines against these variants. Per a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Moderna’s MRNA mRNA-1273 also demonstrated similar results like BNT162b2. While the UK strain had no significant effect on its vaccine’s neutralizing antibodies titers, the South African strain reduced the titers by a factor of 6.4. Data suggests that mRNA-1273 will have similar efficacy against B.1.1.7 lineage compared to original coronavirus, while efficacy is likely to decrease against the B.1.351 lineage.

Approved Vaccines

Currently, there are four coronavirus vaccines that have received approval for emergency use in different countries across the world. Apart from BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, J&J’s JNJ COVID-19 vaccine and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine have received emergency/conditional/temporary use approvals. Several other companies are also developing COVID-19 vaccines. While Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have taken the lead, with the entire world to be vaccinated, there is a need for multiple vaccines and all the four companies should be able to survive and make profits from their vaccine sales.

Pfizer Inc. Price

Pfizer Inc. price | Pfizer Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank

Pfizer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.