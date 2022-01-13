Pfizer's (PFE) Prevnar 20 Plus COVID Vaccine Study Succeeds

Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line data from a phase III study evaluating the co-administration of its newly approved 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Prevnar-20 with it and partner BioNTech’s BNTX mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine at the same time in adults 65 years of age or older.

The study also evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of Prevnar 20 and COVID vaccine each given with a placebo. Data from the study demonstrated similar responses elicited by Prevnar 20 for all 20 serotypes whether given with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine or with placebo. The responses generated by a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine were also similar when given with Prevnar 20 or a placebo

The safety profile for the co-administration of Prevnar 20/COVID-19 vaccine booster dose was similar to that observed with the booster dose.

The data clearly shows that the COVID-19 and pneumococcal vaccines can be given at the same time, thereby reducing the number of patient visits to the doctor. The study evaluating the coadministration of Prevnar 20 along with a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was initiated in May last year.

Pfizer’s stock has risen 60.2% in the past year compared with an increase of 21.4% for the industry.

Prevnar-20 was approved in the United States in June 2021 while it is under review in the EU.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was developed in record time and is now approved for emergency/temporary use in several countries worldwide and fully approved in the United States. Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine was approved for younger patients (5-17 years) while a booster vaccine dose was also approved in the United States in 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. In the first nine months of 2021, the vaccine contributed $24.3 billion to Pfizer’s global sales. The pharma giant expects 2021 Comirnaty revenues to be $36.0 billion. The fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results are expected to be announced on Feb 8.

Pfizer sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stock large drug/biotech stocks are AbbVie ABBV and Regeneron REGN, both with a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

AbbVie’s stock has risen 27.3% in the past year. Estimates for AbbVie’s 2022 earnings have gone up from $13.99 to $14.09 over the past 60 days.

AbbVie’s earnings performance has been strong with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters. AbbVie has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.02%, on average.

Regeneron’s 2022 earnings per share estimates have risen from $46.98 to $48.06 over the past 60 days. REGN’s stock is up 21.9% year over year.

Regeneron’s earnings performance has been strong with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters. Regeneron has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.93%, on average.

