Pfizer's (PFE) Multiple Myeloma Drug Elrexfio Gets Nod in EU

Pfizer Inc. PFE announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization to its BCMA-CD3-targeted bispecific antibody, Elrexfio (elranatamab), for treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The EC has approved Elrexfio for heavily pre-treated patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and experienced disease progression on the last therapy.

The EC’s nod was based on data from cohort A of the phase II MagnetisMM-3 study, which showed that treatment with Elrexfio led to meaningful responses in the above-mentioned patient population.

The approval by the EC was expected as in October the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended conditional marketing authorization for Elrexfio.

Elrexfio is an off-the-shelf (ready-to-use) fixed-dose subcutaneous BCMA-CD3-targeted immunotherapy, which offers deep and durable responses, with a manageable tolerability profile with a convenient dosing.

The FDA had granted accelerated approval to Elrexfio for treating RRMM in August.

However, in the United States, Elrexfio’s label comes with a boxed warning for cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity.

The MagnetisMM program continues to study Elrexfio for expanded use in earlier lines of treatment, both as an individual agent as well as a combination therapy across the entire spectrum of myeloma progression, from newly diagnosed multiple myeloma to RRMM.

