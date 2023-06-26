Pfizer's (PFE) Litfulo Receives FDA Nod for Alopecia Areata

Pfizer PFE announced that the FDA approved Litfulo (ritlecitinib) for treating people with severe alopecia areata.

The regulatory agency approved the drug as an oral treatment for those aged 12 years and older.

Alopecia areata is a medical condition, characterized by the partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp, face, or body, due to an autoimmune response.

The approval was based on the compelling data from the ALLEGRO phase IIb/III study, which demonstrated the efficacy and safety of Litfulo. In the study, 23% of patients who received a 50-mg daily dose of the drug achieved 80% or more scalp hair coverage after six months compared with only 1.6% in the placebo group.

Litfulo is a kinase inhibitor that focuses on two distinct enzymes, namely Janus kinase 3 and the tyrosine kinase. Through the precise inhibition, Litfulo demonstrates its ability to address the root cause of the condition and potentially restore hair growth.

Following the approval, Litfulo becomes the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adolescents with hair loss caused by an autoimmune disease. Prior to this, there was no approved treatment available, specifically for adolescents. Adults had limited options for treating alopecia areata. The approval will boost Pfizer's diversified portfolio.

Ritlecitinib is under review in Japan and Europe for treating alopecia areata. In September 2022, PFE submitted a regulatory filing in the European Union, seeking approval for ritlecitinib, which is currently under review. The decision pertaining to the application is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

Litfulo is also being evaluated for vitiligo, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

