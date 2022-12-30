Pfizer's (PFE) Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Meets Study Goal

Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line data from the phase III BENEGENE-2 study, which evaluated fidanacogene elaparvovec, its investigational gene therapy, for the treatment of male adult patients with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B.

The BENGENE-2 study achieved its primary endpoint of non-inferiority and superiority in the annualized bleeding rate (ABR) of total bleeds post infusion with fidanacogene elaparvovec when compared to those study participants who were administered the current standard-of-care (SOC) of treatment, i.e., a prophylaxis regimen with Factor IX (FIX).

Data from the late-stage study showed a 71% reduction in ABR following a single dose of the gene therapy when compared to SOC. The key secondary endpoints also showed a 78% reduction in treated ABR and a 92% reduction in annualized infusion rate. The company plans to present additional data from the BENGENE-2 study at a future medical meeting.

Pfizer intends to discuss this data with regulatory authorities in early 2023.

Hemophilia B is a rare bleeding disorder caused by a missing FIX, known as the clotting protein. Symptoms of the disease include profuse bleeding after an injury, surgery and sometimes even without a clear cause. These bleeding episodes can lead to serious complications for an individual.

Fidanacogene elaparvovec is a one-time gene therapy product consisting of a bio-engineered AAV capsid and a high-activity human coagulation FIX gene. The treatment aims to allow patients to produce FIX themselves without the need to receiving exogenous FIX.

Pfizer has in-licensed fidanacogene elaparvovec gene therapy from Spark Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Roche RHHBY. The deal was entered into in 2018, a year prior to the acquisition of Spark Therapeutics by Roche in 2019. Per the terms of the licensing deal with the Roche-subsidiary, Pfizer is solely responsible for all pivotal studies as well as the potential commercialization of fidanacogene elaparvovec.

If approved, Pfizer’s gene therapy will face competition from Hemgenix, a one-time gene therapy that was approved by the FDA last month for the treatment of hemophilia B in patients older than 18 years. Hemgenix has been developed by uniQure QURE in partnership with CSL Behring, the latter being a subsidiary of CSL Limited. Following approval, uniQure/CSL’s Hemgenix became the first FDA-approved gene therapy for treating hemophilia B.

The FDA’s approval of uniQure/CSL’s Hemgenix was based on results from the pivotal HOPE-B study, which demonstrated that following infusion with the gene-therapy, patients produced mean FIX activity of 39% at six months and 36.7% at 24 months. The mean adjusted ABR for all bleeds was also reduced by 54% after seven to 18 months of administering Hemgenix. The clinical development program for HEMGENIX was initially led by uniQure, which was subsequently transferred to CSL after it acquired global rights to commercialize the treatment.

