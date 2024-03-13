Pfizer's (PFE) Adcetris Meets Survival Goal in Lymphoma Study

Pfizer PFE announced positive overall survival data from a phase III study of Adcetris regimen in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) irrespective of CD30 expression.

The ECHELON-3 study, evaluating Adcetris in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab, demonstrated a notable improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the standard lenalidomide and rituximab plus placebo regimen. Moreover, secondary endpoints such as progression-free survival and overall response rate also exhibited promising results, irrespective of CD30 expression.

Pfizer plans to engage with the FDA for regulatory submission based on the ECHELON-3 data.

Adcetris is presently approved for seven indications for different types of lymphoma, including classical Hodkin lymphoma (cHL), systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma and primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

DLBCL, being the most common form of lymphoma, presents significant challenges due to its rapid growth and resistance to conventional therapies. A staggering 40% of patients either do not respond to initial treatment or experience relapse after the first line of therapy. If approved by the FDA, DLBCL will be the eighth approved indication for Adcetris.

Adcetris was added to Pfizer’s product portfolio with the December 2023 acquisition of Seagen. The acquisition of Seagen has strengthened Pfizer’s portfolio of cancer drugs by adding four antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs — Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak. ADCs are being considered a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as they will allow better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

