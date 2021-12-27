Pfizer’s PAXLOVID Gets Emergency Use Approval in South Korea – Report

Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, PAXLOVID, has received emergency use authorization in South Korea for people aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 40 kg, Reuters reported. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, it is the first-of-its-kind antiviral treatment to be introduced in the country.

PAXLOVID (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets) is designed to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients. These patients also include individuals at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

Official Comments

According to drug safety minister, Kim Gang-lip, PAXLOVID is "expected to help prevent serious deterioration of patients admitted to residential treatment centers or being treated at home," as it diversifies current coronavirus treatments beyond injections.

