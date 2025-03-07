Pfizer's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PFE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Pfizer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $799,839, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,146,717.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $32.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $0.25 $0.22 $0.23 $25.00 $576.0K 35.2K 24.6K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.46 $1.42 $1.42 $26.00 $142.1K 24.5K 1.2K PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.5 $7.15 $7.3 $20.00 $109.5K 8.3K 15 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $1.63 $1.8 $25.00 $90.0K 59.8K 513 PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $0.24 $0.22 $0.23 $26.00 $79.3K 26.1K 7.0K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 37,526,981, the PFE's price is up by 1.73%, now at $26.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $33.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $33.

