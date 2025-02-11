Pfizer's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $345,963 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,524,951.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.98 $0.93 $0.98 $25.00 $245.0K 5.8K 2.5K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.98 $0.98 $0.98 $25.00 $232.7K 5.8K 2.4K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.6 $1.53 $1.53 $25.00 $229.5K 4.4K 13 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.0 $0.85 $1.0 $25.00 $217.7K 5.8K 9.6K PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $23.00 $175.5K 680 500

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Pfizer Currently trading with a volume of 22,984,668, the PFE's price is down by -1.26%, now at $25.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $31.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $33. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Pfizer with a target price of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

