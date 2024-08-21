Pfizer's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $173,564, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $418,662.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $35.0 for Pfizer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 14263.62 with a total volume of 5,044.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.6 $5.65 $25.00 $112.3K 22.6K 202 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.5 $9.4 $9.5 $20.00 $95.0K 1.8K 100 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $8.15 $9.6 $20.00 $64.3K 6.3K 67 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.55 $5.72 $25.00 $57.2K 22.6K 302 PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $0.97 $0.95 $0.96 $28.00 $48.0K 6.8K 2.0K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,576,876, the price of PFE is up by 0.56%, reaching $29.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $37.2.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $30. In a positive move, an analyst from Daiwa Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $34. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer with a target price of $32. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $45. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pfizer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

